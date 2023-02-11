Idris Elba

Idris Elba 

 

Idris Elba, star of "Luther", stated that he no longer refers to himself as a "Black actor" because it limits him. Elba sees race as an obsession that can stunt people's growth. He believes that instead of focusing on our differences, we should emphasize our likeness.

He has become a prominent figure in the Black community due to his roles in shows such as "The Wire" and "Luther", as well as films including "Beast", "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom", and "The Suicide Squad". E

lba recognizes the presence of racism, but thinks we can only empower it if we allow it to. He also expressed that his decision to become an actor was not to act as a trailblazer for Black people, but because he was passionate about the profession. Lastly, he will be appearing in the Netflix film "Luther: The Fallen Sun", a big-screen follow up to his critically-acclaimed series "Luther", which will be released on February 24.

