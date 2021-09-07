As COVID-19 continues to ebb and flow across the nation, many industries have experienced stops and starts, moviemaking among them. But it didn’t stop the sixth annual Urban Film Festival from drawing more than 500 attendees to its showcase of more than 100 films at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, Dorsey Memorial Library and the Overtown Performing Arts Center this past Labor Day weekend. Hundreds more watched online.
Attendees also enjoyed free masterclasses and live call-ins with industry professionals.
"We are committed to pushing the culture forward one film at a time by providing filmmakers the tools and skills they need to thrive in this ever-changing industry," said Marco Molinet, co-founder of Florida Film House, who began Urban Film Festival in 2016 with his business partner, Blademil Grullion.
While following social distancing and masking protocols, the audience heard from notable speakers including actor and entrepreneur Romeo Miller, Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay, and actor-writer Allen Maldonado, who gave advice to students and filmmakers.
Audiences also watched a biopic about the bare-knuckle fighter with the fastest knockout in history win best short documentary; a film about an editor with an insatiable appetite for gossip, which was awarded best screenplay; and a third about selling white people to rich Black people, which brought home best actor honors.
Miller has been one of the festival’s most significant faces in the last five years. He is normally joined by his father, Percy “Master P” Miller, who was ill this year and unable to attend. Miller has worked in entertainment for more than 20 years, with stints on Nickelodeon and as rapper Lil’ Romeo.
“The first thing my dad told me when I became Lil’ Romeo was '’If you don't give back, you might as well not do this,’” said Miller. “It's about giving back to the next generation, giving back to the youth and showing kids that anything is possible.”
Filmmakers lined up to join different panels on low-budget filmmaking, transitioning from music videos to film, as well as distribution and inclusivity in entertainment. There were also professional workshops on writing, acting, producing, directing and cinematography. A masterclass on color correction was also held.
Some filmmakers traveled across the country to attend. Emmy-nominated Gerald Webb, producer, director and writer of the pandemic comedy short film “$TACK$,” traveled from Los Angeles to participate.
“‘$TACK$’ was something that I wrote when I was really angry because I saw people stereotyping Black people, and I saw people hoarding toilet paper and treating other people like crap,” said Webb.
The film was nominated for best short film, but didn’t win. Webb nevertheless hopes he raised awareness.
“People really kind of get the message and realize, ‘Yeah, some of us got a little carried away when the pandemic started,’” he said. “Hoarding stuff and how we treated people.”
Toward the end of the festival, nominees returned to the Lyric Theater for the announcement of the winners, who were chosen by festival leaders. Seventy people attended the ceremony, during which 18 awards were handed out.
Miami native Yonel Aris won best feature screenplay for “Loose Lips,” which tells the story of Chloe, a senior chief editor of a tabloid magazine, whose troubled childhood fostered a quest for superiority. She craves money, power and respect.
“I wrote and directed this play to show how powerful our words are,” said Aris. “‘Loose lips sink ships' gives life and death to how we communicate.”
Aris' wife, seasoned actress Tsachai “Sky” Aris, played the lead, in a script written by her partner 10 years ago that became contemporary again.
“When [my husband] made the decision to bring this back to life, it took him about five days to revise the script,” said Aris. “He has a quick turnaround, and once he puts things to his mind, he gets it done.”
Best local film went to “Beat Lingo,” directed by Jose Navas. It’s about a formerly home-schooled teenager, Marcus, who suffers from mutism but holds a special gift that he hides from the world – until he enters public school. That skill is beatboxing.
“Music is so universal,'' said Navas. “We all have a rhythm inside of us and beatboxing brings us all together.”
Navas faced many obstacles in presenting a person with a disability during the pandemic. He gave the audience notice that there is more to Marcus than just mutism.
“When a character can't speak, he's a mute,” said Navas. “But Marcus is a prodigy beatboxer, so there needs to be a character there, a voice.”
There were more than 200 actors in all of the screenings, but only one won best actor. That was Isaac Beverly, who played the auctioneer and lead character in “American Auction.” He also supplied comedic relief as “Cuzzo” in “RealGoons.com,” which didn’t garner a prize.
It was Beverly’s first acting award.
“First and foremost, I'd like to thank the most high hallelujah!” said Beverly. “I am grateful, and hopefully there will be many more opportunities as I continue my career as an actor.”
The audience roared at the announcement of best documentary short for “Never Too Late,” which was filmed over four years by director Guillermo Alfonso and lead Ulysses “The Monster” Diaz. The biopic described Diaz’s passion, determination, pain and perseverance in bare-knuckle fighting and boxing. Diaz holds the title for the fastest KO in combat-sport history. He started boxing in his 30s.
“It’s never too late!” Diaz and Alfonso said in unison after accepting the award.
The festival was also made available virtually through a budding partnership with Urban Digital Streaming (UDS.tv), a Black-owned streaming platform. In the future, sponsors hope to continue the film festival with a virtual option every Labor Day weekend.