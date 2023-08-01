Jamaica’s Campion College Dance Society showcases “Roots,” a mix of modern contemporary and Afro-Caribbean folk forms, at The Parker Playhouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale Aug. 5 and 6 at 8 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. The culturally explosive production unravels the roots of the island nation through jazz, reggae and dancehall fusions.
The dance society highlights the optimism of Jamaicans despite the struggles the country faces while transcending nationality and ethnicity to connect with South Florida audiences. The production pays homage to the African continent in its opening number and to the Caribbean country with “Jamaica Love” and “In Our Lane,” choreographed by Renne McDonald, a Campion alumna and resident teacher with the society.
The 35-member high school dance troupe, endorsed by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports in Jamaica, is presented as part of the Broward Center’s Arts for Action: Black Voices initiative. It aims to use the arts as a catalyst to create connections and elevate the voices of Black creatives in South Florida.
The young dancers will also present a lecture, workshops and demonstrations to educate residents on Jamaican traditional folk dance elements as part of the initiative at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center initiative in the nearby historic Sistrunk community.
Tickets start at $25 and are available online at ParkerPlayhouse.com and Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 954.462.0222.