Academy Award winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx said in an Instagram video that he is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.
“I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery has some potholes as well, but I’m coming back,” Foxx, appearing thin and wearing a dark pullover shirt, said in the three minute, 15 second video. “I’m able to work.”
Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April with what his daughter, Corinne Fox, described at the time as a “medical complication.” Foxx did not disclose the nature of his condition in his first public comments since being hospitalized.
“I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” Foxx said, thanking his daughter, sister, God and medical professionals for saving his life. “I wanted you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.
“Every once in a while I just burst into tears ... because it’s been tough, man, I was sick ... but now I’ve got my legs under me so you’re going to see me. … just wanted to jump on the internet and let you know I’m on my way back.”
Foxx also thanked his family for keeping details of his medical situation “airtight,” out of the public eye.
Castmates of Foxx’s recent movie “They Cloned Tyrone” – David Alan Grier, Teyonah Parris and Tamberla Perry – told The Associated Press at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on June 28, 2023, that they miss the star.
“Just praying that he gets better and takes whatever time he needs to heal,” Perry said.
Celebrities also took to social media to show their support for Foxx.
“Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin,” Kerry Washington said on Instagram, referring to her and Foxx's on-screen marriage in the film “Ray.”
“Jamie Foxx Show” co-star Garcelle Beauvais posted an Instagram message for Foxx, telling the actor, “I want & need you to get better soon.”
Kelly Osborne, who filled in for Foxx and his daughter Corinne as co-host of the game show “Beat Shazam,” alongside Nick Cannon, lauded Foxx.
“He is one of the most talented incredible, human beings in the industry, and it is such an honor to be asked to keep Corinne’s seat warm for her while everything is going on,” Osborne said on “Today.”
Will Smith also shared words of appreciation for his fellow Oscar winner.
“Awww man,” Smith wrote in the comments section of Foxx’s video. “Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love u Foxx!! Your light is needed ’n appreciated right now!”
“I’m gonna bear hug the f--- outta you when I see you again,” added Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Foxx, born Eric Marlon Bishop in 1967 in Terrell, Texas, was a stand-up comedian before breaking into television with various roles on Fox TV’s musical-comedy “In Living Color” in 1990.
He won the Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film “Ray” and a Grammy in 2010 for the song “Blame It.”
His other credits include “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Collateral,” “Day Shift” and “Django Unchained.”
The Miami Times contributed reporting.