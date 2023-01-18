The star-studded lineup for Jazz in the Gardens was officially announced Jan. 17, with new artists added along with the original acts announced last December.
Erykah Badu, Jodeci and Ari Lennox are headlining the two-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium March 11-12. Sunday’s show will include an exceptionally soulful performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr.
Jazz in the Gardens has flourished since its humble beginnings as a parking lot concert initiated by former Miami Gardens Mayor Shirley Gibson – today, it’s an internationally recognized festival for music lovers everywhere. It is a legacy that current Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris has happily taken on, one he was a part of before taking office.
“Over the years, Jazz in the Gardens has evolved on many levels,” said Harris in a release. “Now, in our 16th year, the festival continues to showcase some amazing talent and different genres of music for all those who attend to enjoy. People come from all over for this unique experience. Jazz is the means by which we celebrate grandly music, food and culture, together.”
Past Jazz in the Gardens artists have included “Queen of Soul” Mary J. Blige and Miami Gardens native Rick Ross. The event returned last year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. This year’s festival celebrates a range of music – including jazz, R&B, reggae and neo-soul – from artists like Mike Phillips and the Adam Blackstone Experience.
For more information and tickets, visit JazzInTheGardens.com