The nationally recognized jazz, soul and R&B festival known as Jazz in the Gardens is planning its comeback for 2022.
The City of Miami Gardens has announced that the popular two-day festival will return in full force at the Hard Rock Stadium next March after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Exact dates for 2022 have not been determined.
“We are disappointed about the cancellation of the 15th anniversary of the festival; however, safety remains the highest priority for the City of Miami Gardens,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris. “It is prudent for us to get COVID-19 under control in order to plan a safe and successful staging of Jazz in the Gardens for everyone to enjoy. I look forward to celebrating with all our patrons, vendors and our sponsors when we return in 2022.”
Since 2006, Jazz in the Gardens has enjoyed unprecedented growth, being hailed as “the fastest-growing music festival in the country.” In 2022 fans can expect to once again experience the ultimate outdoor concert event, featuring the best artists from the R&B, soul, jazz, hip-hop and funk genres.
Over the years, Jazz in the Gardens has featured top performances by an extraordinary mix of artists, including the likes of Lionel Richie; Mary J. Blige; Earth, Wind & Fire; Kenny G.; The Roots; Anita Baker; Brandy; Maxwell; Babyface; Jill Scott; Herbie Hancock; Smokey Robinson and scores more who have graced the stage. Each year, the festival also supports emerging artists, giving local musicians the opportunity to share the spotlight with more well-known names.