Julian Marley promises that fans coming to see him perform at his upcoming show at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday, July 15 will experience something truly personal.
“It will basically show the fans what I do inside my house,” says Marley, who will be playing songs along with his band The Uprising from his latest release, “Colors of Royal,” which came out in March.
The inspiration for the album’s title comes from Marley’s nickname, JuJu Royal, a tip to his being the only one of the legendary Bob Marley’s sons born in England, where he was raised by his mother Barbados-born Lucy Pounder.
Marley, 48, reveals that the album’s title also signifies the amalgamation of his personal tastes, representing the vibrant range of his musical expression.
“The Colors of Royal is basically the colors of Julian,” said Marley.
He’s also lined up special guests who will be performing at the bandshell show. “We will be basically feeding people with good vibration and music,” says Marley. One of the highlights of the night will be the collaboration with Cuban reggaeton rapper and singer Osmani “La Voz” Garcia on the song “Summer Love,” from the latest release. A fusion of English and Spanish vocals signifies a cultural bridge between Miami and Jamaica, illustrating the global nature of Julian Marley’s music.
Miami holds a special place in the heart of the Marley family since it has been their home for decades. In 1976, Bob Marley bought his mother a home in a South Dade neighborhood, now known as Pinecrest. The family’s studio there, the Lion’s Den, has been a creative hub for the Marley’s music-making endeavors.
While Miami itself may not have directly influenced Julian Marley’s artistic style – that was honed in England and Jamaica – the city’s diverse music scene and vibrant energy have undoubtedly contributed to the inspiration behind some of his works.
“Some songs like ‘Summer Love’ have a reggaeton feel, other songs have a dancehall flavor. Miami has a variety of music and artists, different vibes,” says Marley.
Reflecting on his upcoming Miami performance, Marley expressed his excitement, emphasizing that the city is his home base. Performing in front of a local audience is a particularly gratifying experience for the artist and his band. “It’s always good to play at home or close to home.”
Miami has witnessed numerous memorable performances and collaborations by the Marley siblings over the years.
“We have memories of so many nights of big shows during festivals such as the Bob Marley Festival, the Kaya Fest,” recalls Marley. The Bob Marley Festival was conceived by Cedella Marley Booker, Bob’s mother, and the Kaya Fest by Bob’s son, Stephen.
When asked about his musical journey and the influence of his legendary father, Marley humbly emphasizes that his love for music comes from within. While acknowledging the impact of his family’s musical legacy, he says he strives to forge his own path and create music that resonates with his own spirit.
“Music has always been my love. I don’t play music just because of my parents but it’s a natural fire inside,” he says.
Marley has established himself as a notable artist in his own right. His debut album “Lion in the Morning,” released in 1996, helped launch him into the public eye.
The record was followed by international tours with The Uprising and a collaboration with Lauryn Hill on her Grammy-winning album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” In 2009, Marley’s album “Awake” received multiple Grammy nominations and was honored as the “Best Album of the Year” at the International Reggae and World Music Awards in 2010.
He says that his band has been a crucial component of his musical journey.
“It’s called Uprising because it uplifts me,” he says.
If You Go
Julian Marley and The Uprising
Miami Beach Bandshell
7275 Collins Ave,
Miami Beach, FL 33141
Saturday, July 15, 8 P.M.
General admission; $41.20, Club box: $56.65
For more information: miamibeachbandshell.com
