“I Color Myself Different” is the New York Times bestselling debut picture book by Colin Kaepernick, who famously took a knee during the national anthem as an NFL quarterback in 2016, which quickly turned him into a social justice figure – not only in the NFL, but around the world.
Recommended for children ages 4-8, the picture book is inspired by Kaepernick’s childhood in a mixed-race household, mixed-race school and mixed-race world. It begins with a retelling of what happened to him in kindergarten, when his teacher asked all her students to draw a picture of their families.
He chose brown for his skin and yellow for the rest of his family, prompting questions from some classmates about why he looks different from his parents. You see, Kaepernick is Black, but he was adopted by a white family.
This point in the story is a wonderful opportunity to pause and explain to your children the love involved in the formation of families of choice, in addition to teaching them about pride in identity.
The 5-year-old Kaepernick explains how his self-confidence grew out of being different, in part because he realized in that classroom moment that “Being different takes courage.”
The book then goes on to showcase other “brown” people like him who have made a difference in the world, including athletes famous for taking political stands: Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who raised their fists at the 1968 Olympics, Muhammad Ali, Huey Newton, Toni Morrison, Angela Davis, Audre Lorde, Ida B. Wells-Barnett and Malcolm X. The historical roles of these individuals are explained in a brief addendum for further exploration between parents and children.
There is a lot to chew on in this book, but issues are addressed in a simple way that young readers can understand. The realism of Eric Wilkerson's illustrations also serves to remind families that these topics are reality to so many.