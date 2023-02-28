In addition to its star lineup, Jazz In The Gardens will showcase some of South Florida’s most talented local artists during the March 11-12 music festival.
Joining the schedule on the second stage will be soulful funk vocalist April Raquel, sultry jazz artist LaVie and R&B singer-songwriter Ronnie the VOP (“Voice of Platinum”).
Raquel, a 2016 JITG alum, will take the stage Saturday, March 11. LaVie, also a 2016 JITG alum, performs Sunday, March 12, along with Ronnie the VOP, who made his JITG debut in 2018.
JITG’s second stage is produced by Jody Hill Live Entertainment. Backing up all artists on the alternate stage is Hill and his Deep-Fried Funk Band, a powerful, high-energy R&B band that boasts wide popularity in the region and is known for performing at a prime selection of high-profile events.
These local acts will open for an A-list lineup of award-winning R&B, neo-soul, reggae and gospel artists, including Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, Sean Paul, Jodeci, Ari Lennox, El DeBarge, Mike Phillips, the Adam Blackstone Experience, Kierra Sheard, Chandler Moore and Pastor Mike Jr.
Tickets may be purchased at JazzInTheGardens.com.