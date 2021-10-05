“Karma’s World,” a light-hearted children’s animation series created and executive produced by actor and rapper Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, is one of many highly anticipated shows to hit Netflix this month.
Debuting Oct. 15, it follows Karma Grant, a student at Peachtree Middle School, as she navigates life as a young Black girl hoping to impact the world with her rhymes. The aspiring rapper, whose cheerful personality encourages those around her to do good, channels her experiences with discrimination, self-esteem, family, friendship and body image into her music.
Her motto: “When good goes around, it comes back around.” The phrase, representative of her uniquely given name, is what guides her actions.
Born into a family of talented individuals, Karma also finds inspiration from her virtuoso father, a curious brother constantly looking for his next invention and a mother with a green thumb.
Ludacris, known on screen for his role as Tej Parker in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, wanted to create something that both children and adults could be inspired by. The animated project is in partnership with Brown Bag Films, 9 Story Media Group and Karma’s World Entertainment, his production company.
Through 15 episodes, the audience will be immersed in the Hansberry Heights neighborhood, which is full of vibrant residents who contribute to Karma’s growth. Ultimately, she turns to these people to affirm her worth and to understand why her non-Black friends inquire about her big curly hair.
“You come from a line of Black women with beautiful hair, especially me,” Karma’s mother answered, encouraging her to embrace her uniqueness.
The coming-of-age story, featuring a star-studded cast, is inspired by Ludacris’ eldest daughter, Karma Bridges. As a little girl, Bridges would always tag along whenever her father was headed to the recording studio and even expressed a desire to rap. Bridges’ father informed her that songwriting required pulling from personal experiences and being vulnerable enough to share some of her struggles.
Karma is voiced by three-time Grammy-nominated singer Asiahn Bryant, while Ludacris voices Conrad, Karma’s dad. Other notable cast members include Tiffany Haddish, Jordan Fisher, Daniella Brooks, and “A Different World” star Dawnn Lewis.
“I spent over a decade of my life working on turning this dream into reality,” said Ludacris in a Facebook post about the series’ October release. “This wasn’t an overnight process and the journey here was not as easy as some may assume, but I stuck to the plan, and it feels really good to finally be able to share this with you all!”
“Karma’s World” will stream in more than 190 countries and falls into Netflix’s Strong Black Lead category, a sub-brand that promotes Black stories and experiences.