One of the highlights of the upcoming Miami Film Festival, which runs from March 6 through 15 is “Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back” about irrepressible dancer, choreographer, teacher and mentor Maurice Hines. Directed by John Carluccio and produced by Tracy Hopkins and executive-produced by Debbie Allen, the touching film chronicles the life of Hines who began dancing with his also-famous brother Gregory, in Harlem when he was just 5 years old.
The handsome and talented duo were a staple at the historic Apollo Theater and were the opening act for legends such as Lionel Hampton and Gypsy Rose Lee. With their father Maurice Sr., they took the stage as Hines, Hines, and Dad, performing together throughout the United States and Europe. Art imitated life when Gregory and Maurice appeared together in legendary director Francis Ford Coppola’s star-studded period musical, “The Cotton Club.”
“Bring Them Back” is suffused with love – Hines’ love for his friends and family and for dance. In an interview with Miami Times, Hines, a still exuberant 66, says a huge part of the reason he decided to do the film was because of his family.
“I love talking about my family,” he states. “My mother and father were wonderful people and I love talking about the times working with Gregory. I love talking about the good times. It was really unconditional because Gregory and I could take you to the mountaintop; we were not easy personalities. But they always loved us and I really miss my mother’s humor.”
Interestingly, he says it’s partly why he felt “really lonely” when he first screened the film, which won the Grand Jury prize at the annual DOC NYC Film Festival last year.
“I was seeing it without my family and we were very close,” he says gently. “We traveled together and worked together. My mother and father were fabulous people. My brother was wonderful and I was really lonely for them, as I am now.”
The film covers painful years-long estrangement from Maurice. What he particularly misses is making Gregory laugh. “Few people,” Maurice explains, “could make Gregory laugh. I mean really laugh, full-out laughter, but I could. The only thing is, I never knew what I said. But that was a wonderful feeling, because I never knew when it was gonna happen.”
Hines was also always an out and proud gay man whose love of self was clear, all his life. The support from both parents at the time clearly made all the difference. There is a scene where he recounts a conversation with his father about all the guys he was dating at the time that is particularly touching for the way it made evident that his father who he describes as “ tough man, a street guy”, absolutely, unconditionally accepted Maurice for who he was.
He and Gregory began dancing because of a free neighborhood class offered when they were youngsters. Maurice joined the class. Gregory, then 3, was too young to attend. “I would go home and teach Gregory the things that I learned.”
After they broke up the act, Gregory went to Hollywood and Maurice chose to focus on theater. He decided to broaden his horizons as a dancer by taking classes outside of tap dancing such as jazz and ballet. Maurice ventured to famed Broadway Dance Center where he did plies and step ball changes next to other dance luminaries such as Chita Rivera and Debbie Allen, both of whom appear in the film along with his nephew and Gregory’s son, Zachary.
It was at this time, Hines says, he really fell in love with dance, “I wanted to try every kind of dance style. I took ballet class; I took jazz class and fell in love with jazz.”
Hines was featured in some of Broadway’s hottest shows of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s such as “Eubie,” “Sophisticated Ladies,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Bring Back Birdie” and “Uptown… It’s Hot!”
Since then, Hines has directed and choreographed his own show “Hot Feet,” co-directed and choreographed the national tour of the Louis Armstrong musical biography “Satchmo” and directed, choreographed and starred in the national tour of “Harlem Suit”e with successive leading ladies Jennifer Holliday, Stephanie Mills and Melba Moore, among other projects.
Now Hines continues to teach and mentor. “Bring Them Back” highlights his relationship with millennial tap-dancing duo, the Manzari Brothers, who seem to love and adore him as well. “They are in my show and tap alone, tap with me – they are just spectacular.”
For those who go to see “Bring Them Back,” Hines says what he’d like them to take away is the love of dance. “You can learn the steps but if you don’t really love being out there dancing, the audience will find you out,” he said. “You can’t fool the audience. They’ll know if you love what you’re doing.”
The opening night bash for this year’s film fest will take place at The Historic Alfred I. duPont Building and will present over 125 feature narratives, documentaries and short films of all genres, from 30 different countries. There will also be a plethora of events, panel discussions and workshops including a tap workshop and Q&A with Maurice and Zachary Hines on March 8.