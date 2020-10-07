The Miami Carnival cultural festival that has taken place every Columbus Day weekend for the past 36 years is going virtual this week, due to the pandemic.
The online presentation will share stories of the Caribbean and Carnival narrative in more documentary style with prerecorded segments and live performances from undisclosed locations throughout South Florida.
The showcase runs Thursday, Oct. 8 – 11 on Facebook @MiamiBrowardOneCarnival with the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau as host sponsor. Visit the page for details about performance schedules.
The Carnival tradition began in Trinidad and has continued to thrive and evolve over the years into what it is today.