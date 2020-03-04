Black History Month has come to an end. But that doesn’t mean we stop celebrating. Let’s keep up the same momentum because March is Women’s History Month. To help you get started, in this edition, here are highlights of women who are leading in both service and excellence as well as a soulful recap of Black History Month in Miami. Happy reading!
Miami-Dade County’s first Black attorney to retire
Abigail Price-Williams is one of the most powerful women in Miami-Dade County. She’s the top attorney but soon, it would be all over because she is retiring. Price-Williams was licensed by the Florida Bar in 1985. She joined Miami-Dade five years later in the county attorney’s office. Prior to that, she was a prosecutor. In October 2015, she made history. Price-Williams became the first Black woman to hold the position of county attorney. That’s quite an accomplishment.
Since that time, Price-Williams and her nearly 75-member team of lawyers are responsible for representing Miami-Dade County’s government in legal matters. They don’t practice criminal law. Price-Williams attributes her successes in life to her upbringing, parents and all the people who poured positive advice into her over the years. Graduating from the University of Miami and Howard University most likely played a part, too. Someone once told me that great things usually happen when a person is both a Bison and a ‘Cane. After she officially retires, you won’t see a Price-Williams law firm, but you can expect her next chapter in life to be embodied with what she does best – service. Price-Williams will put in more time serving as a Guardian Ad Litem, advocating for children in the foster care system. We will miss you, Price-Williams. Best of luck in all your endeavors.
Get ready for a new Mindset
Shownda Pagan, a graduate of Miami Central Senior High School will launch a magazine called Mindset on April 15. Mindset will feature not only entrepreneurs and changemakers but also people who are often overlooked in the community. After years of being called upon to offer advice about starting a new business to family and friends, Pagan decided to put her skills into a magazine. And during Black History month she did it. On Feb. 21, Pagan and supporters of the new business venture held a soft launch at a private event in the Magic City. Mindset magazine will feature opportunities that are available to aspiring entrepreneurs to help them create passive income and generate financial stability. Pagan believes that’s what it will take to build generational wealth and be successful in life. Mindset magazine will be available by subscription at a cost of $4.99 a month. Subscribers will be able to access Mindset anywhere because it will be online; a print feature will be available on demand. For more information on Mindset magazine email paganglobal@gmail.com.
Monestime holds annual Black history luncheon
During Black History Month, many people reflect and pay tribute to those who have served. It is also a time when people are recognized for their contributions toward making a difference in the community. This is exactly what commissioner Jean Monestime did on Feb. 28. Because, at his annual Black History Month luncheon, at the Arcola Lakes Senior Center, he honored: Brian Hart; Ronald Frazier; Gregory Bethune; Thelma Gibson; Marshall Davis; Kenneth Kilpatrick; Carole Ann Taylor; Edwin Sheppard; Annie Neasman; and Eufaula Frazier for their contributions of advocacy and service to the community. African-inspired trimmings adored the room where lunch was served. The program called for remarks from Monestime along with some entertainment and fun.
Florida Law Review elects first Black woman
Since the Florida Law Review opened its doors in 1948, it has never had a Black woman serve as editor. Makala Furse, a second-year law student at the University of Florida with plans on becoming a lawyer, is the first. She’s happy to be in the new role and excited about the future too. Now that Furse has been elected, she hopes that being the first Black editor will open doors for more diversity. Furse believes that it is important for students to participate in organizations like the Florida’s Law Review and take on leadership roles. Even though Furse says class sizes have been decreasing, she has a game plan in mind. “I want to really work on recruiting students and getting more participation than ever from all types of students who may have not even considered participating before,” said Furse. To find out more about The Florida Law Review, visit: http://www.floridalawreview.com/about/.
