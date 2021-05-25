There are dueling biopic series ahead on Mike Tyson, but for now the boxing great is getting the documentary treatment in a two-part ABC News special airing on consecutive Tuesdays. “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” promises to examine his career and life rollercoaster and address “pressing questions about resilience and reinvention.” ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap and people in Tyson’s inner circle are among those interviewed in the four-hour documentary, which includes previously unaired Tyson interview footage. The first part aired on ABC Tuesday, May 25. and part two will air on June 1 (Both nights 8 p.m. EDT).
“Mike Tyson: The Knockout” on ABC
