A deadlocked jury prompted a mistrial Saturday in the South Florida trial of rapper YNW Melly on charges that he murdered two of his friends five years ago.
The 12-member panel could not reach a unanimous verdict after three days of deliberations. Broward County prosecutors, who had been seeking the death penalty, will likely choose to retry the case with a new jury. A unanimous verdict is required to convict or acquit a defendant.
Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy twice asked the jurors to keep deliberating after they said they were deadlocked, but relented after they came back a third time.
Prosecutors say YNW Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, shot Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. while they were all inside a Jeep. Williams and Thomas were both part of the YNW collective, known respectively as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.
Prosecutors said the shooting was part of a gang action, while defense attorneys said that claim lacks credibility because Demons and the victims were close friends.
According to prosecutors, Demons, Williams and Thomas were riding in a Jeep driven by Cortland Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, after a recording session in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Oct. 26, 2018. They say Demons fatally shot Williams and Thomas. Henry is charged as an accomplice in the case and will be tried separately.
After killing Williams and Thomas, prosecutors said Demons and Henry drove the bodies to an area near the Everglades, where they shot at the back and passenger sides of Henry’s Jeep from the outside to make it look like Williams and Thomas had been the victims of a drive-by shooting. Henry later drive both victims to Memorial Hospital Miramar, according to police.
Prosecutors say ballistics tests show the pair were shot from inside the Jeep.
Defense lawyers focused on the fact that the gun was never recovered. They also told jurors that Demons had no apparent motive for the crime.
At one point in the trial, Demons’ lawyers argued he was being denied the right to face his accuser when a masked witness took the stand to testify about alleged gang connections.
Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy permitted Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Danny Polo to testify with his face covered because he has received death threats from people unrelated to the case against Demons.
Defense attorney Jason Roger Williams said jurors are supposed to consider the demeanor of a witness to determine his credibility, and they can’t do that if they can’t see his face, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.
“The state could have chosen any expert in gangs,” Williams said. “They elected to choose one who has threats against his life that don’t concern this case and who is undercover. They have precipitated this problem.”
Following the mistrial, Demons’ attorneys thanked the jury for their work but told Local 10 News the defense team had expected a different outcome.
“We are somewhat disappointed that Melly is not walking out the door with us,” said attorney Stuart Adelstein. “There is a lack of evidence, there is a conflict in the evidence, and the evidence itself and the investigation itself, stinks.”
Demons gained attention with his breakout song “Murder on My Mind” in 2017. He later worked with Kanye West on “Mixed Personalities,” which was released in January 2019, a month before Demons was arrested on the murder charges.