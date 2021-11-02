“Colin in Black & White,” a new limited series with six half-hour episodes documenting Colin Kaepernick’s teenage years, is now streaming on Netflix.
The series follows a young Kaepernick, played by Jaden Michael, as he embraces identities as an upcoming athlete in high school and a young Black man adopted by and growing up with a white family. His parents, Teresa and Rick, are played by Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman.
Produced and co-created by award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay and narrated by Kaepernick himself, the series is an autobiographical masterpiece with social commentary on institutionalized racism within several industries, including professional sports.
Kaepernick says the coming-of-age story is meant to inspire youth to overcome obstacles and modern-day racism like he did.
“I’ve worked through them, and I was able to be successful and come out the other end,” he said in a statement. “Keeping my dignity and identity intact.”
Five years ago, the former National Football League (NFL) quarterback became a sensation following controversial protests against police brutality and racial injustice where he, and others who followed in his footsteps, took a knee, sat down or raised a fist during the national anthem.
Many sports fans and executives were left outraged by the action, leading to Kaepernick’s firing by the San Francisco 49ers and being blackballed by the NFL.
Still, he found himself supported by former President Barack Obama and trending on social media with the hashtag #ImWithKap, and even scored an endorsement deal with Nike.
“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” read Kaepernick’s protest advertisement with the footwear manufacturing company.
He was eventually thrown into the spotlight as a primary athlete voice standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, especially during widespread protests following the death of George Floyd.
“Colin in Black & White,” which debuted last Friday, highlights how some of his experiences growing up contributed to the activism he embraced in his adult life, detailing personal battles with racism, culture and social class.
"I'm excited to share this first peek into a project I co-created with the incomparable Ava DuVernay over the past couple of years,” said Kaepernick, one of the series’ three executive producers. “I look forward to the world meeting the incredible Jaden Michael, a young actor who plays me during my high school years, just a kid growing up in Turlock, Calif., who wanted to play ball.”