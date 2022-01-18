Netflix stands out with 52 nominations for next month’s NAACP Image Awards, including numerous nods for “The Harder They Fall.” The movie, featuring Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and LaKeith Stanfield, pulled in 12 nominations, best picture among them. Netflix landed 23 nominations in the television/streaming categories.
“The Harder They Fall,” produced by Jay-Z, is based on real Black characters from the Old West who have generally been overlooked in the genre. The story follows Nat Love (Majors), a cowboy whose gun-slinging crew face off with Rufus Black (Elba), an outlaw who killed Love’s parents years ago.
Other nominees for best picture are “King Richard,” “Respect,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
Stanfield could also come away with best leading and supporting actor trophies. He’s nominated for both best actor in a film for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah” and his supporting efforts in “The Harder They Fall.”
For best actor, Stanfield will compete against Majors, Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali and Will Smith.
The nominees for best actress in a film are Andra Day, Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson, Tessa Thompson and Zendaya.
King will compete for entertainer of the year against Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Hudson and Tiffany Haddish.
Issa Rae’s “Insecure” earned 13 nominations including best comedy television series. “Harlem,” “black-ish,” “Run the World” and “The Upshaws” are also competing for best comedy series. “The Upshaws” and “Colin in Black & White” are among the Netflix series being recognized.
H.E.R. received the most nominations in the music recording categories with six, including best female artist and album for her project “Back of My Mind.” She competes in the outstanding album category against Silk Sonic’s “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy,” Jazmine Sullivan’s “Heaux Tales” and “When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time” by Givēon.”
RCA Records has made its presence felt with the most nominations across record labels. The label garnered 15 nominations with the musical success of H.E.R, Sullivan, Doja Cat and Kirk Franklin.
The two-hour awards show, hosted by Anthony Anderson, will be broadcast on Feb. 26 on BET at 8 p.m. ET without an audience, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.