Netflix’s dating experiment “Love Is Blind” went viral at the same time COVID did, debuting the day before Valentine’s Day 2020. The show’s premise encamps men separately from women, permitting them to talk with one another solely via what are known as “pods” – individual, private windowless cubicles wired so that pairs can get to know each other through a thin wall. Contestants propose to each other within 10 days, and those who don’t make a connection are eliminated. Once engaged, couples finally get a first glimpse of each other just before they’re whisked away to a group retreat.
At least 30 million households had tuned in by April 2020.
Two years later, with Season Three debuting this week and two more seasons already greenlit, “Love is Blind” continues its pursuit of partnering singles by eliminating all the surface stuff so they can focus on the depths of a person – in theory, anyway.
As contestant Chassidy Mikale said at the start of Season Two, “My physical insecurities have definitely affected my dating life. This experiment allows me to be judged for who I am as a person, versus the physical.”
Indeed, Season Two’s cast rollout on Instagram looked different: There were people of all races and sizes. It felt like the producers nailed it this time.
Mikale, a Black 34-year-old entrepreneur from Chicago, wasn’t having much luck dating and had become interested in the concept of arranged marriage, so she decided to give “Love is Blind” a go.
“I was just in a place like, ‘Well you know what? I ain’t doing it right obviously – this may work,’” she said during a Zoom interview. “I didn’t have anything to lose.”
She spent 10 days in the pods whittling down a roster of potential suitors.
But in the produced and packaged version of the show that finally aired, Mikale hardly got any screen time; she stopped appearing altogether by the second episode. She felt it was a bit of a bait and switch for Netflix to tout its diverse cast on its Instagram only to end up with one Black woman – out of an original four – making it out of the pods.
“It’s just like, oh, OK, we’re back to square one. I do feel like they dropped the ball on that,” she said.
The color line runs through Hollywood’s myriad dating shows. “The Bachelor” franchise has come under intense scrutiny for racism both within its production and among its fan base; the show started in 2002 but didn’t cast its first Black lead, Rachel Lindsay, until 2017. Today, you can see a sprinkling on new shows like “The Ultimatum” and “Too Hot to Handle”; as cast members introduce themselves, you can imagine a producer offscreen, ticking off a box, keeping track of a quota.
It can be easy to dismiss a reality show like “Love is Blind.” But with millions of people watching, it wields power whether we admit it or not. Some things are so embedded and normalized in our culture they can be difficult to detect. It’s how I could binge “Love is Blind” in 2020 but not recognize the anti-fatness therein, even as a fat person. But for those who’ve had a “fat politic” for much longer, the show has always stood as a clear example of ableism and erasure.
Maybe we should’ve never expected a show to get it right. What is true is that many of us who hold multiple marginalized identities feel shut out from both the real-life dating pool and in shows about finding love. When we only ever see able-bodied, thin, cis-hetero people falling in love – or at least getting to play the game – viewers don’t ever learn from folks who are forging romantic connections in the face of adversity.
Mikale doesn’t think her size has anything to do with why neither she nor Hope made it out of the pods – “I don’t think it was a weight thing.” Still, she isn’t sure whether she’ll watch the next season. When we talked, she reflected on a takeaway Netflix would be smart to heed as it barrels into future seasons of the show: “I would just like to see more reality.”
This article is an excerpt of the full story published by Mother Jones.