A few months ago, I was able to catch a viewing of the web series “Black Kung Fu Chick.” It was re-edited into a short film for its festival run.
It’s an enduring and heartwarming story from creator Rae Shaw about a young teenage girl who, after having several altercations with local hooligans in her inner city Los Angeles neighborhood, decides that it’s in her best interest to master the ancient art of kung fu (or tae kwon do, as her teacher Mr. Jian says).
This adventure starts with our main character Tasha (Taylor Polidore) defending her friend against a group of aggressive catcallers (you could argue sexual aggressors). The story then flashes back to when Taylor’s little brother (PJ Hubbard) was being victimized by a duo of boys.
Tasha attempts to defend her brother but, in the process, ends up being slapped to the ground. After meeting with her science teacher, Mr. Jian (Peter Boon Koh), she decides that she needs to learn how to defend herself and the people she cares about.
The rest of the series follows her learning the ancient art and then catches back up to the beginning of the film where she is fighting against the young hooligans harassing Tasha and her friend.
The aesthetic and visual style of the film is a love letter to the kung fu films that preceded it. It gives the film a distinct feel that sets it apart from modern action movies as it leans into the history from which it comes, in the same way Eugene Ash’s “Sylvie’s Love” used a Super 8mm camera to fully immerse the audience in the nostalgia of the genre.
One of the gems of this experience is the unbeatable soundtrack. Reminiscent of 7190s kung fu movies, it adds a unique hip-hop flavor that further distinguishes the film.
But every film has its downsides and, unfortunately, “Black Kung Fu Chick” does, too.
In the final moments of the film, when we are caught back up to the present, Tasha leaves the scene of the fight and runs past two onlookers who comment about Tasha being the titular Black kung fu chick. To the viewer this is a hollow compliment, as we only see Tasha in a small number of skirmishes.
This leaves the audience wondering, “How did her legend spread?” “Did the community learn that she was learning kung fu and was that enough to instill a false sense of admiration of her?”
There seems to be some missing adventures in Tasha’s story.
Black Press USA had the opportunity to sit down with the creators and cast of “The Black Kung Fu Chick” to gain some insight on its story.
Shaw discussed the transmedia component in the film, which is meant to bring Tasha’s story to its fullest potential. Transmedia is the telling of a story through different mediums. There is a comic book planned, as well as a game and blog, which will be dedicated to Tasha’s adventures.
“I wanted this to be for young girls of color particularly in the South Los Angeles area, where they could see [someone] like themselves,” said Shaw. “This story is inspired by my love of kung fu.”
At the end of the day, Tasha’s story may be seen as the embodiment of choice, the choice between accepting hopeless circumstances as they are or choosing to defy other’s expectations and achieve more than many thought possible.
I am excited for the rest of the “The Black Kung Fu Chick” story in its entirety, as it’s setting a precedent that I had never thought about before. It may be a crude and real conclusion, but Black girls can kick literal ass too! (Excuse my French.)
More often than not, we see Black women in media kick ass with their superior brainpower or strategic tactics (i.e.: Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating), but we rarely see them physically and literally doing so.
“Black Kung Fu Chick” will make me happily think twice about saying the wrong thing to my sister.