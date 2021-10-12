“No Time to Die” opened on target. The new James Bond film introducing a Black woman 007 took the first-place spot at the box office this past weekend, grossing $56 million from 4,407 North American theaters, according to studio estimates.
Lashana Lynch’s role is a landmark in the franchise. With that history has come a brighter spotlight than ever before on the 33-year-old British Jamaican actor, who played a single-mother fighter pilot in “Captain Marvel.”
Lynch has been widely celebrated for expanding the historically homogenous world of Bond in a role that – like others who have brought wider representation to decades-old franchises – has also brought online hostility. When news first leaked in 2019 that Lynch would be 007, her Instagram lit up with racist and misogynistic comments.
“I was reminded of the institution that I was walking into and the world that doesn’t support people like me, necessarily,” Lynch said. “Once I got through that initial reaction, I plunged straight into work. I turned that energy into stunts, into filming, into spending time with family and also reevaluating how I use my phone. I now put them in cupboards. I take two-hour breaks.”
“It’s something that should always be brought up,” she added of the response. “Young people need to hear it.”
Lynch first caught producer Barbara Broccoli’s attention in Debbie Tucker Green’s “Ear for Eye,” a play at the Royal Court that Broccoli produced. Lynch was part of a largely Black ensemble that gives individual testimonies of bias they experience in their lives.
“I was just blown away by her,” said Broccoli, who also produced an upcoming film adaptation of “Ear for Eye,” co-starring Lynch, premiering Oct. 16 at the London Film Festival. “She’s an extraordinary, beautiful, talented actor. She seemed an obvious choice for Nomi, the 00 character. I think she’s a big star.”
In “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s James Bond goes AWOL and is out of the British Secret Service when his code name is reassigned. But he eventually returns to the service where he’s surprised to learn his trademark number has been taken. What follows between him and Nomi is part rivalry, part partnership. Nomi asserts herself, with proud confidence and moments of uncertainty. Bond adapts to her. To Lynch, she’s most proud of how Nomi’s strength doesn’t also come with vulnerability.
“Like a lot of us, it’s always a front. It’s a front just to be in the world,” Lynch said of Nomi’s posture. “I want there to be a really natural, realistic and easy influence on our young people in that when talking about ‘strong Black women,’ we don’t just assume that their strength fell out of the sky and landed in their brain.”