The new documentary “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this past weekend, and the 80-year-old Warwick made the most of it.
The pop-soul legend is known for hits “I Say a Little Prayer,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” and “Walk on By.”
The documentary is up for sale at the festival and is directed by her longtime business partner Dave Wooley (who co-authored Warwick’s 2010 autobiography) and David Heilbroner (“The Newburgh Sting”). While light on details of her marriages and personal life, the doc delves more fully into Warwick’s music, from her collaborations with Hal David and Burt Bacharach to her star-studded recording of “That’s What Friends Are For” to benefit AIDS research.
Elton John calls her one of the greatest female singers of all time. Quincy Jones, Alicia Keys and Gladys Knight all pay their respects, as does Snoop Dogg, who recalls when Warwick, a critic of gangsta rap, summoned him, Tupac and Suge Knight to her home at 7 a.m. one morning to talk about violence and misogyny in lyrics.
“We got out-gangsta’d that day,” says Snoop.
Perhaps most importantly, the documentary makes the case for Warwick as a pioneering crossover artist. In it, she discusses performing for segregated audiences in the Jim Crow South while touring with Sam Cooke in the 1960s. In 1969, for “Do You Know the way to San Jose?,” Warwick became the first Black solo female artist to win a pop award at the Grammys.
“I never understood putting people in boxes. I feel so fortunate that that’s something that never happened to me. Music is something universal. It appeals to all kinds of people at all times. The same eight notes in the scale are what we all sing,” says Warwick. “Why differentiate me? It was because the color of my skin, nothing more. It never kept me out of the top field.”
To the filmmakers, Warwick’s legacy is as a trailblazer.
“She left the world a more inclusive place,” said Heilbroner. “She left the world with a bunch of artists who rose because of her example.”
Warwick is planning to tour again this fall.