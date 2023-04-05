Remember “Beauty of the Week,” Jet magazine’s iconic inside page that featured Black women college students, actors, nurses and everyday girls in beachwear?
Now, the wildly popular feature is back – and you can be a Beauty of the Week or even grace the magazine’s cover, as the iconic publication reimagines itself in the digital space, allowing fans to go to MyJetStory.com and upload their photos to create a personalized Jet cover.
“Everybody has a Jet story,” Jet president Daylon Goff told the National Newspaper Publishers Association during a recent podcast. “I’m always rocking Jet merchandise, and when someone finds out what I do for a living, they immediately give me their Jet story. Unprompted.”
For Goff, that’s all the fuel he needed to help in what he calls the “re-set of Jet.”
“When you hear ‘Beauty of the Week,’ you don’t have to even say Jet Beauty of the Week,” said Goff. “It’s synonymous. I get those conversations from both men and women at least three times a week.”
Founded in 1951 by John H. Johnson, Jet proved a mainstay in primarily Black households across America. Like Ebony, founded six years earlier, Jet chronicled Black life in America and provided a lens into the African American community that mainstream media either ignored or misrepresented.
Goff recalled the haunting images Jet published in 1955 of Emmett Till’s body after the 14-year-old was tortured and lynched in Money, Miss. That murder, and the subsequent photos of Till’s bloated face on Jet’s cover, are widely credited with helping to ignite the modern civil rights movement.
“We had to be bold because you have that full ownership and understanding of the significance of that story,” Goff related. “Jet was to the Emmett Till story what Twitter, Instagram and Facebook Live was to George Floyd. It started a movement. It wasn’t like little Black boys and men weren’t getting killed in Mississippi in 1955, but when you saw it on those pages, you felt you had to do something.
“The same way when you saw on social media George Floyd’s murder, you had to do something about it because it wasn’t as if before that moment, Black men weren’t getting killed by the police.”
While Jet told real stories about real people, most readers turned immediately to Beauty of the Week. But with the re-set, Goff said one shouldn’t expect an immediate return of the feature, largely because times have changed.
“The Beauty of the Week was a college student at Fayetteville, a nurse, secretary or actress. Relatable people that we all thought were attainable. But how can we be relevant to our audience in a world that’s different and the way we consume information and get information?” he asked.
For example, Goff wondered what would happen if Rihanna were chosen as the first beauty.
“Then Lizzo fans could say, what about her? And if we choose Lizzo, RuPaul could say, what about me?” he said. “People would have every right to say that ‘Jet is saying I’m not beautiful.’”
Goff said Jet was social media before Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Going viral in pre-social media days meant being on the cover of Jet.
“I call this being refueled by Jet. We can be relevant to our audience in a world that’s different, and the way we consume information and get information is different,” he stated.
“I also have to be relevant to an audience in a way that Ebony isn’t cannibalized. And we can do that. If we compare Ebony and Jet to iconic television characters, Ebony is Claire Huxtable, and Jet is Martin (Lawrence). They both speak to the Black experience but in a different way.”
The key, Goff added, is figuring out how to keep Jet around for the next 70 or so years.
According to him, basketball legend Charles Barkley still refers to Jet as the “Black bible,” but the challenge is to ensure that a younger generation connects with the publication.
“Talking to 20- and 25-year-olds, I’m sometimes surprised that they are familiar with Jet,” Goff said.
“People never threw away Jet. They put them in boxes and I’m sure there’s a ton in someone’s attic. You just had to hold on to them. There’s a spark from the younger generation; for me, it’s about igniting that spark.
“The great part about the next generation is that they also grew up with this computer in their pocket and can find and search for knowledge. So, we need to ensure that our iconic brands remain for years.”