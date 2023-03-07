Rayan Lawrence doesn’t let his success make him arrogant.
Lawrence, who plays K-9 in the hit Starz show “BMF: Black Mafia Family,” is just enjoying his newfound fame as the show’s latest lead character, joining veterans LaLa Anthony, Mo’Nique and Steve Harris.
“I love this, it’s so cool,” Lawrence told The Washington Informer. “Back in New York, I went to a fashion show, and everyone there loves K-9. Because of what we’re doing with the character, everyone loves me.”
“BMF” tells the true story of how the Flenory brothers – Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory – fought their way out of poverty and the war on drugs in Detroit to become cultural and hip-hop game changers.
As the Flenory brothers build a national empire, their pursuit of the American dream is tied in with themes of family, faith and loyalty. The aspect of family creates a great attraction for Lawrence, he says.
“I was raised to value family, so it’s been amazing to be a part of this,” he said. “And to work with 50 Cent again. I worked with him on ‘Power,’ and I’ve been so excited to meet him.
In the past, Lawrence has appeared as a guest on shows like “Blue Bloods,” “Ironside,” “FBI” and “Magnum P.I.” But playing the role of K-9, a ruthless gang leader aligned with Big Meech, counts as his biggest role to date.
He said that when he was a guest on “Blue Bloods,” he learned a lot from actor Tom Selleck. But he also credits actor and director Shiek Mahmud-Bey, who has made a name for himself onscreen and teaches actors like Lawrence through his “Char’Actors” company and “Shiek Studios.”
“A director told me about Shiek, so I looked him up and thought, ‘Oh, I get it,’” said Lawrence. “I wanted to be a part of what he was doing, and I love the way he does his job. He helped me with auditions and gave me advice on ‘BMF.’ Shiek is my guy. We’ve worked together for many years. When we worked on a movie together, I found him very interesting.”
He added that Mahmud-Bey has taught him to be true to the characters he portrays.
“Be honest and sure of yourself, and be present, ready to listen and answer. That’s what he said to me,” said Lawrence.
That advice, he said, has worked out well.
“BMF,” executive produced by hip-hop mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, is filmed in Detroit, but Lawrence said he hasn’t had a chance to see much of the Motor City yet.
“It’s a great and unique experience, but I’ve seen run-down houses where you can buy a house for $900, but no one seems to take advantage of that,” he said. “It’s sad because there are many things that could be done.”
Starz announced last week that it has signed on for a third season of “BMF.”