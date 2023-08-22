Oprah

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will pay tribute to Oprah Winfrey and others at an Oct. 14, 2023, gala.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will pay tribute to Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan, Meryl Streep and Sofia Coppola in its annual fundraising gala on Oct. 14, 2023, the museum announced last week. 

The Academy Museum Gala has become a key fundraising event for the Los Angeles movie museum since its opening in 2021. This year’s event, the third such gala, received a greenlight from the striking actors and writers guilds. However, SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild have limited what promotion activities their members can do during the ongoing work stoppages. 

Streep, Winfrey, Jordan and Coppola will each be given awards celebrating their careers at the gala, which is being co-chaired by Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy, Halle Berry and museum trustee Eric Esrailian. 

Actor Michael B. Jordan will be given an award celebrating his career at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' annual fundraising gala.

“We are excited to gather again at our third annual Academy Museum Gala to celebrate the power, global impact, and indelible importance of cinema,” said Jacqueline Stewart, director and president of the Academy Museum, in a statement. 

After years of delays, the $484 million, Renzo Piano-designed Academy Museum has established itself as a cultural mainstay in Los Angeles, attracting as many as 700,00 visitors a year.

