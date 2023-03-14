For her 100th book club pick, Oprah Winfrey relied on the same instincts she has drawn upon from the start: Does the story move her? Does she think about it for days after? In a work of fiction, do the characters seem real to her?
“When I don’t move on, that’s always a sign to me there’s something powerful and moving,” Winfrey told The Associated Press in a recent interview.
On Tuesday, she announced that she had chosen Ann Napolitano’s “Hello Beautiful,” a modern-day homage to “Little Women” from the author of the bestselling “Dear Edward.” The novel was published Tuesday by Dial Press, a Penguin Random House imprint, and Winfrey believes its themes of family, resilience and perspective give “Hello Beautiful” a “universal appeal” that makes it a proper milestone.
A Winfrey pick no longer ensures blockbuster sales, but it retains a special status within the industry. For authors, a call from Winfrey still feels like winning an Oscar. Winfrey told the AP that she is in “awe” of the club and its history, and of “the very notion” that someone might go and buy a copy of “Anna Karenina” or a little-known book simply because she suggested it.
“She is the queen,” said Jenna Bush Hager, who hosts the popular “Read With Jenna” club on NBC’s “Today” show. “I remember being a high school senior in AP English and reading (David Guterson’s) ‘Snow Falling on Cedars’ because I had walked into the local bookstore and seen that Oprah had recommended it.”
Since 1996, Winfrey’s book choices have set her on a journey of extraordinary influence and success, frequent reinvention and the occasional controversy. It has endured through changes for both Winfrey and the publishing industry, through the rise of the internet and the end of Winfrey’s syndicated talk show, through unexpected lessons in the reliability of memoirs and the lack of diversity of book publishing.
The club began as the extension of conversations between herself and her producer at the time, Alice McGee. They would talk about the books they liked until McGee finally suggested, in 1996, that Winfrey share the experience with her viewers. The first pick, Jacquelyn Mitchard’s “The Deep End of the Ocean,” has sold more than 2 million copies. Other books also became major bestsellers, whether by established authors like Joyce Carol Oates (“We Were the Mulvaneys”) and Toni Morrison (“The Bluest Eye”), or then emerging writers like Janet Fitch and Tawni O’Dell.
The club was so successful that some suspected a catch. Winfrey remembers Quincy Jones asking her: “How much money are they paying you for that book club, baby?” The process was so informal that Winfrey at first didn’t even bother going through intermediaries.
Winfrey’s system is now only slightly more structured. But selecting titles is still in-house and intimate – mostly determined by herself and Leigh Newman, books director of the online/print publication, Oprah Daily.
“We started this conversation,” Winfrey said. “And I’m very, very proud of that.”