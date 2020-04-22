Poet May Reign caught the writing bug early, and she has cultivated her craft to become an influential force. The native of Miami was a second-grader at Carol City elementary school when she fell in love with the nuances of poetry including rhyme scheme, form and every inclusive possibility.
The Miami Times spoke with the local poet and spoken word artist on Tuesday, April 14, and as freely as she pens poems that capture the essence of life’s most sacred emotions, Reign shared her artistic journey, the healing potential of writing and the mental health effect of coronavirus isolation.
“One of my teachers exposed us to African-American poetry, and I was just floored,” recalled Reign who is the married mother of two adult children and grandmother of one. “I fell in love with the dialect and all of the things that I could do with words.”
Reign shared that she went on to devour the works of as many great poets as she could find including Maya Angelou and Langston Hughes, both of whom she cited as, “some of my favorites. I felt so empowered reading their poetry.”
The greatness of the work of people like Angelou and Hughes created an enigma that Reign has spent some time deciphering for herself.
“I wondered what was it that could make a person write with such passion,” Reign pondered. “Definitely, definitely. It’s just being alive and being alive in the moment!”
The committed artist recently quit her full-time job as a case analyst with Florida child support enforcement in order to finally concentrate solely on her writing. In the fullness of time, the answer eventually became clear.
For the past two decades, Reign’s own creative work has centered around issues that impacted the emotional lives of Black women. Though she looks at her writing as a discipline, she remains careful to work on it every day and also looks at it in a comprehensive manner.
“My poems definitely are heavily connected to my ancestral roots,” shared Reign. “In my poetry, I always make the connection to the women that came before me. Writing every day is therapy for me as well.”
As a young girl, Reign said she endured an emotional period so rough, it prompted her to run away from home a number of times, but both reading and writing poetry helped her to pull through.
“I dealt with childhood depression, and it was just really bad, so writing really saved my life,” Reign explained. “Being able to journal and be completely honest with myself. It was the outlet that I didn’t otherwise have.”
Writing and poetry are also an outlet that she feels is important and necessary as the country goes through this protracted period where many Americans are mandated to stay at home and are isolated as a means fighting the spread of the coronavirus.
Some professionals report that many people already dealing with mental illness are further affected by isolation. They are unable to access therapy or socialize and the disruption of a regular schedule can trigger relapses of many kinds. Reign believes writing and poetry could serve as a potential healer to help people who suffer in the aforementioned ways.
“The courage to be honest with yourself on paper is very powerful,” said Reign. “There's something magical about being able to disconnect from the world and really go and connect within. Many poets will be born during this time.”
One creative brain spurt Reign is considering is gathering fellow poets and staging “pop-up performances” for people who are now, unwillingly homebound because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I've been thinking about doing a pop-up for a while,” said Reign. “I would just set up a microphone outside and invite some poets to come, one at a time of course, to the mic and do some poetry.”
Reign’s creative range is not just limited to poetry, she is also a performance or spoken word artist. Thus, the recitation of her poetry is part of the equation by which she creates her work, not just a mere afterthought. The love of interpreting and sharing her creativity with a crowd is something that emerged early on and was encouraged by her mother.
“I was still in elementary school and recited a poem by Paul Laurence Dunbar titled, In The Morning,” said Reign. “And I remember my mother was just amazed at how I could live this poem!”
One of the perks of Reign being an accomplished spoken work artist is travel, and she is a respected presence on the scene who has performed in over 100 shows including the legendary Nuyorican Cafe in New York, Bus Boys and Poets in Maryland and D.C.,The Coffee Underground in Greenville, SC, plus gigs in Las Vegas, Puerto Rico and Apache Cafe in Atlanta.
“I do features all over the United States. I've done Vegas, I've done New York, I've done everywhere,” she mused. “I feel like performing is a calling.”
When she is in residence in Miami, Reign performs her renowned show Ink Therapy, which plays regularly at Lorna’s Caribbean & American Grill, and she is often approached by audience members after her performances who share how transformative they find her work.
“Performing is also almost like a responsibility,” shared Reign. “As much as I do it for myself, I also do it for the people because they tell me they love it, they need it. I’m always meeting someone that is touched by my story or touched by my poetry. Women often say my poetry helped them through single motherhood and other tough situations.”
Reign has published two books and a guided journal. They are: My Write To Live and Love and The Sound of Silence. And the journal, Because The Journey Begins With You. All are available on Amazon.com.