The Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and Essence Magazine was in its third cycle in the year 2013. Dwight James III was a 15-year-old high school freshman from Jacksonville selected as one of 100 high school students among 5,000 submissions from across the country.
James dreamed of becoming a creative writer who authored poetry collections and a filmmaker whose vision behind the lens captured life in a unique way. His dreams are on target and the Florida State University senior shared how being a DDA class of 2013 graduate directed his path.
“During my DDA year, motivational speaker Jonathan Sprinkles shared an acronym for he word fear that still sticks with to this day: false evidence appearing real,” James told The Miami Times March 15.
“When Jonathan redefined fear, it encouraged me to face my own fears. I traveled alone to India for a summer and served as an exchange host in Jamaica. I couldn’t have interned with the United Negro College Fund in Washington, DC or even enrolled at Florida State University.”
According to James, his motivation to dream stemmed from watching his single mother work a nine to five job at Footlocker, raise a brood of children and balance a second job as a sheriff’s office dispatcher. He desired a different career-mode and applied energy and focus to make it happen.
“At DDA, I was around other students who were similar and different than myself,” said James. “It was infectious, and I felt the whole new world exist in the EPCOT world showcase center we occupied during general sessions.”
Since leaving DDA, James said he has struggled with staying motivated but persevered. His good friend and fellow dreamer, Daniel Blues, passed away. That death was followed by his great-grandmother’s demise and during his first summer at FSU, he flunked out.
“I almost transferred twice because I didn’t think Florida State was the place for me,” said James. “I felt that I couldn’t find my home at an institution that appeared as though it didn’t support me. It wasn’t until I discovered the center for academic retention and enhancement, a program for first-generation students, that I created the world I wanted to be in.”
“DDA propelled my dreams and prepared me for the world. I remember when I shook Will Packer’s hand for the first time, it was as though I was talking to my future self,” said James.
“I didn’t know that I had met one of the leading filmmaker/producers in the industry I hoped to break into. Also, my friend and fellow DDA dreamer Ryan Shepard motivated me to never lose hope in my dream of becoming a great writer.”
James cites the influence of Alex O. Ellis’ program “Tied to Greatness” for influencing his grooming and self-image awareness. It was during high school, years following DDA, that James made the decision to seldom wear athletic shoes or casual clothes. He is constantly reminded that to let the first impression be his best impression.
Upon learning the DDA class of 2020 has been postponed due to concerns over COVID-19, James offered the 100 dreamers notes of encouragement.
“Find people who will help you even if they don’t ask you if you need help, and tap into the network,” said James.
“Just because you can’t have the experience yet doesn’t mean you don’t have peers to lean on for support or advice and also stay in touch with at least three of your DDA classmates, whether it’s a consistent relationship or an occasional check in,” he added.
Commencement ceremonies at FSU are scheduled May 1, 2020. Due to the coronavirus crisis, his college courses are cancelled, but James said he has assignments to complete and plans to stay on task. He also looks forward to having a significant presence at Miami’s 2020 Urban Film Festival.
“DDA taught me to not only dream bigger than myself but also support those who are dreaming with me,” said James. “As my friend Daniel used to say, don’t disturb our dreaming.”