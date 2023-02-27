Rapper Kodak Black showed up in a Broward County courthouse Tuesday morning after a judge had issued an arrest warrant for him because he'd failed a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show.
The warrant was issued last week after Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, did not appear for a scheduled drug test in early February and then days later submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl, according to records.
Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy issued the warrant and wrote that the rapper had violated the conditions of his pretrial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge from July.
In January 2020, then President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.
The judge ordered that Black enter a rehabilitation facility for 30 days as part of his pre-trail release. She granted the defense’s request that he enter the program a week from Tuesday so he can perform at this weekend’s Rolling Loud festival in California as some of the money earned will go to charity.
Black is nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ hip-hop artist of the year and has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as “Super Gremlin,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year.