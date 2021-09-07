Cardi B, a prominent chart-topping American rapper, announced the birth of her second child over the weekend via an Instagram post on her official account.
In a photo, the 28-year-old is seen cradling the newborn in a blue blanket with father, Kiari Kendrell Cephus, who is also a rapper and goes by the stage name Offset. The couple stared lovingly into the new-born’s eyes while sitting on a hospital bed in a delivery room on Saturday.
Not only did she announce the birth but also implied the sex of the baby with a blue heart emoji followed by a dinosuar and teddy bear.
Offset shared a similar photo where is seen laying in a recliner seat across from Cardi while holding the baby to his chest.
The couple confirmed the news to E!, an entertainment TV network, saying in a joint statement that they were overjoyed to welcome their son into the world.
Cardi is no stranger to big reveals.
At the 2021 BET awards in June, she stole the show in a performance alongside Migos, the hip hop trio Offset belongs to, while wearing a custom embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit with a sheer abdomen covering that accentuated her pregnant belly. It was how she announced to the world that she was expecting her second child with Offset.
Offset has five children in total, including the two he now shares with Cardi.
Nearly four years ago, the couple welcomed their daughter and first child together, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Kulture shares her father’s name.
Fans speculated that the name of their first child could have been an ode to Offset’s music career, which included the release of two Migos albums titled “Culture” and “Culture II" that were released around the time of her birth.
The couple has not yet revealed the name of their new baby but suggestions have already been pouring in from devoted fans.