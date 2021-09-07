Journalist Roland Martin, host of “#RolandMartinUnfiltered,” has just launched Black Star Network, a free news and information streaming service. Focusing on news, politics, business and culture from the Black perspective, the network's first interview was with legendary civil rights attorney Fred Gray, on Sept. 3. Gray, 90, was the legal mastermind behind several civil rights victories, including the Montgomery Bus Boycott, and was an advisor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Black Star Network will initially provide five hours of original content per day and grow to eight hours by December. Martin says he has already identified show hosts and content providers that will be on the network, and will be unveiling those shows over the next several weeks.
“African Americans are voracious news and information consumers, and they are demanding more content from their perspective that address issues that they care about,” said Martin, a digital pioneer who launched the first Black news source audio and video podcasts more than a decade ago.
The subscription-free ad-supported network can be found on all platforms including Apple TV+, Roku, Samsung, Xbox and Amazon Fire TV. The new network’s content also will be carried on a mobile app for Apple and Android devices at Black Star Network. The network’s website, BlackStarNetwork.com, is now live.