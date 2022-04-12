If you visit Yankee Stadium during baseball season, think about checking out chef Marcus Samuelsson's new Sweetbird food stand behind section 112 in the right-field area of the lower deck.
Offerings include a hot bird sandwich, chicken and waffles, and cornbread.
“I feel like it’s such a privilege to be part of the most famous team and the most famous stadium in the world,” Samuelsson said Tuesday.
Born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden, the celebrity chef was hired at 23 as executive chef of New York’s Aquavit and gained fame from a three-star review by The New York Times’ Ruth Reichl in September 1995. He left in 2010 after reducing his role for several years, and opened Red Rooster in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood later that year. He also owns Red Rooster in historic Overtown in Miami.
Samuelsson has expanded to more than a dozen restaurants in New York, New Jersey, Las Vegas, the Bahamas, Canada and Scandinavia.
“I feel like I’m really proud about what we as an industry as a whole accomplished in the very toughest time we’ve ever had,” he said, referring to the pandemic. “I feel very positive about present and future because people want to come back into the restaurant, people want to be around people.”