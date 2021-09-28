This year marks the 60th anniversary celebration of The Temptations, the legendary, Grammy Award-winning group known as the “No. 1 R&B Artists of All Time” (Billboard).
In celebration, the band released “Is it Gonna Be Yes or No,” a duet between the group and the equally legendary Smokey Robinson, the man who delivered its first hits.
The song, also written and produced by Robinson, is a preview of the upcoming Temptations 60 album. The single was produced by Temptations’ founding and sole surviving original member, Otis Williams.
Robinson brought in stellar studio musicians to play on the ballad, including his longtime associate Dave Garfield on keyboards, bassist Freddie Washington and drummer Steve Ferrone.
And in all the years Robinson has delivered such timeless Temptations classics as “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” “My Girl,” “Since I Lost My Baby,” “Get Ready” and more, the duet marks the only time he and The Temptations have sung lead together, save for a recording of “The Christmas Song” in 1989.
“It’s wonderful to be back together. When The Tempts first met Smoke we were teenagers, young Black men in Detroit who had no clue that our partnership at Motown would produce ‘My Girl,’ one of the greatest hits of all time,” said Williams. “And our success together didn’t stop there. We had chart hit after chart hit and, soon after, our music was heard around the world. Now, 60 years later, as I turn 80, Smoke and I have come full circle. I never imagined we would have the opportunity to get back in the studio and do it all again.”
“When Otis called me and said, ‘Hey man, we’re doing a new album and we’d like you to do a song, that got me excited about working together again,” said Robinson. “That was it, that’s all it took. I proceeded to write a new song for them, and I was very happy to, because it’s been a long time. When I showed up at the studio, Otis said, ‘Man, I want you to sing on this one with us.’ So, I said, ‘Oh, OK, I’m very excited about the song, let’s do it! You know, it’s just great working with them, always.”
The Temptations 60th anniversary campaign launched this summer and running through June 2022 includes a 50-city tour.