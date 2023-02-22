A new multimedia presentation celebrating soul music in America is now available for free online during Black History Month, officials associated with Tennessee’s Stax Museum of American Soul Music and the Stax Music Academy announced last week.
Entitled “Soul of America: The Evolution of Soulsville,” the presentation consists of music videos – including student videos covering Stax hits – that resemble a low-budget 1970s film, the foundation said.
The film also comes with study guides covering Blaxploitation films, the 1968 Memphis sanitation workers strike, Ida B. Wells, civil rights movement photography and other Black-oriented topics. The presentation is free of charge and would interest students, educators, schools and other youth organizations, officials said.
The museum and its academy were born from the former Stax Records, the Memphis recording studio where Otis Redding, the Staple Singers, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, Booker T. and the M.G.s and other soul legends cut classic songs during the 1960s and ’70s.
The Memphis-based Soulsville Foundation said its third virtual Black History Month presentation became available for viewers earlier this month. The virtual presentation began in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To access the multimedia presentation, visit SoulsvilleFoundation.org and search for “Stax Music Academy 2023 Black History Month Production.”