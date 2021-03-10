On Saturday, March 13, Historic Hampton House will host “An Evening of Spirituals, Jazz, and Opera,” the second program presented within the last two weeks by Florida Grand Opera (FGO) at the famed Brownsville segregation-era motel’s two-level multipurpose space.
The 7 p.m. concert will include selections from noted jazz composers such as Duke Ellington and George Gershwin, noted spirituals from Jester Hairston, B.B. King and Margaret Bonds, and arrangements by Damien Sneed and Nathaniel Dett. Opera pieces from Handel, Gluck and Gounod will complement the night.
The program will showcase some of FGO’s finest local singers and young artists. Among them are countertenor Key’mon W. Murrah, who in 2020 toured with the American Spiritual Ensemble and performed at the Glimmerglass Opera Festival; soprano Amanda Sheriff, who spent the 2019/20 season with Opera Iowa’s touring troupe; baritone and FGO Opera Scholars program participant Angel Refusé; tenor Leo Williams; and opera singer and pianist Jared Peroune, a doctoral music student at the University of Miami.
All FGO events are held in strict accordance with CDC guidelines for social distancing; masks are required.