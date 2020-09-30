Laetitia Adam-Rabe Featured visual artist Laetitia Adam-Rabel will debut a special, commissioned, collaborative piece with a spoken word artist honoring Breonna …

October celebrates both Women’s Small Business and Arts and Humanities months. That is why the Spoken Soul Festival (SSF) will acknowledge and highlight how women change and impact our world with itspresentation of Spoken Soul Showcase Vol. 13,Oct.3, 2020,at 7 p.m. The event will be held in partnership with the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and is made possible with support from the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs.This year’s theme celebrates women's right to vote and the commemoration of the 19th Amendment.“Now more than ever, a woman's voice is not only important,but needed. That is why we aim to provide South Florida women artists and our community a platform to engage in an authentic dialogue using the arts. We hope the women in our community will feel connected to the accomplishments of women in history, confident in the present and excited about their future," statedDeborah Magdalena, Spoken Soul Festival founder and director.The year’s featured artistsinclude performances by pioneering virtual reality artist Alissa Christine, SSF alumna2008and 2017; spoken word artist Elaina The Poet; visual artist Laetitia Adam-Rabel; actress Madelin Marchant;vocalist Michelle Spinelli; spoken word artist Mori Taiye, SSF alumna2012; vocalist Nova Quartz; spoken word artist Talia “Werd Assassin” Scott; and spoken word artist Tracy Anomaly Sumpter.Tune in to the performances on YouTube at www.youtube.com/arshtcenter. For more information about the festival, visit www.spokensoulfestival.com.