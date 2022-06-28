Between surprise appearances, memorable performances and touching tributes, the BET Awards left spectators with something to talk about by the end of the night, with the ceremony being overtaken by calls to action.
Some of Hollywood’s biggest names leveraged the awards night spotlight to criticize the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and call for unity within the Black community.
Actress Taraji P. Henson, who hosted the ceremony Sunday night for the second consecutive year, did not mince words.
“It’s about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman,” she said after Lizzo opened the show with “About Damn Time.” “It’s a sad day in America. A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman that can give life – if she chooses to.”
Before introducing nominees for best female R&B/pop artist, Janelle Monae shared a few words to encourage artists to stand up for their rights.
“These artists are making art on our own terms, owning our truths and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies,” said a frustrated Monae, who held up her middle finger in a gesture toward SCOTUS. “We should celebrate our art by protecting our rights and our truths.”
Jazmine Sullivan, who won the category, also spoke in favor of reproductive rights.
“I want to speak directly to the men,” said the singer, pleading for support. “We need y’all to stand up, stand up for us, stand up with us. If you’ve ever benefitted from a woman making one of the toughest decisions of her life, which is to terminate a pregnancy, you need to be standing. This is not just a woman issue. This is everybody’s issue.”
Winning best new artist, rapper Latto joined in on condemning SCOTUS’ decision.
“It’s giving pro-choice,” she said, playing on a popular catch phrase from her “It’s Givin” hit single. “It’s never giving a man policing (over) my body.”
The show’s “In Memoriam” segment, which commemorates lives lost during the prior year, also touched on the issue by placing Roe. v. Wade as the first name in the tribute. Other names that followed included Sidney Poitier, Virgil Abloh, Michael Williams and Biz Markie.
A tribute to gun violence victims followed the segment.
“I got this dream of us controlling our own destiny,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs toward the end of the night after accepting a lifetime achievement award. “I got this dream of us taking accountability and stop killing each other … I have this dream of us unifying.”
Combs’ dream for a better world called to mind the famous “I Have a Dream” speech delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963.
The three-time Grammy winner and founder of Bad Boy Records was awarded the highest honor of the night. Through his label, he’s worked with various artists that include Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, Faith Evans, Usher and the late Notorious B.I.G.
Henson, Kanye “Ye” West and singer Babyface credited Diddy with breaking barriers for other Black entertainers and highlighting Black culture through music.
Combs joins Whitney Houston, Samuel L. Jackson, Anita Baker, Queen Latifah and New Edition as recipients of the award.
Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Tems, Zendaya, Silk Sonic and Marsai Martin also took awards home after this year’s ceremony.