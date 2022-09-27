September is Gospel Heritage Month, celebrating a beloved musical art form born in the Black church that’s had a continued presence in the Black community for generations. It inspires both churchgoers and popular culture.
Miami-born Christian rap artist, songwriter, recording engineer, music producer and former WMBM AM 1490 DJ J. White has a lot to say on the subject, and sat down for an interview to share his thoughts.
How do you want the music to affect people? What do you hope people continue to take away from your songs?
I want the music to affect the people in a way that motivates them to celebrate their new life in the kingdom of God. They will take away an understanding of knowing that you can truly experience the Holy Spirit through the art of gospel rap.
What are some of the most important lessons you have learned from your experience in music?
20% is talent, and 80% is knowing the music business. So many artists do not experience all of God’s promises in their life due to a lack of knowledge of the music business world.
What major life events shaped you into who you are today?
Being led by God to go into certain unchurch or nonreligious surroundings to learn the business. The people I met and knew did not associate with the pastors and preachers, but they were willing to teach and share with me some principles today that still make me relevant and effective in this gospel industry.
What inspires you?
Traveling to different states or cities inspires me. Going to the beach at night and listening to the bible app audio. Being around other producers in the studio and watching them create music.
Who are your musical mentors? And why?
Will Covington, the CEO and president of Inferno Music Group. He’s been in the music industry for 47 years, and Mr. Covington has worked with James Brown, B.B. King and Gladys Knight & The Pips. He taught me not just to be a better artist, but also about the music business.
MJ Smith from WMBM 1490 AM and Missy Bailey from HOT 105 FM both took me under their wings and shaped my thinking when it comes to networking and marketing with people. All of my mentors have given me an excellent knowledge of character building. The reason why they are my mentors, I don’t believe I chose them, but they chose me, and I decided to submit to them and listen to and follow them before meeting and knowing all of them. I often prayed and asked God to order my steps and guide me when my journey began when I met them.
As part of the new guards of gospel artists shaping gospel music, what do you hope to bring to a new generation of worshipers and listeners?
I hope to bring a lyrical substance to help them discover their purpose and identity in Christ. We were sent to earth by God for a purpose. As ambassadors, we must represent heaven on earth.
If you could share with our readers one thing you learned on your way to success, what would that be?
Don’t make success a destination. But enjoy the person you become on the journey through your character.
What are some of your most significant challenges, and what is your greatest attribute regarding your work ethic?
My greatest challenges are being accepted and respected by the industry. Our value as gospel rap artists has a long way to go in the eyes of those who oversee the main events in America.
What suggestions do you have for other artists like yourself?
Make sure your faith is in God. Let the mind of Christ be in you that was also in Christ Jesus. Spend more time studying and reading music business books and audio. Find a mentor and take action in your life because no one owes you anything. But, first, you must activate your faith.
J. White’s new single, “Let’s Ride,” is available on all digital platforms. His first single, “Praise Him,” was released in 2000. White is also the executive director of the Hip Hop Gospel Industry Network of Fort Lauderdale, Broward County Chapter.