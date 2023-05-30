Beachgoers weren’t the only ones making waves this Memorial Day weekend. “The Little Mermaid,” Disney’s live-action remake of its 1989 animated classic, easily outswam the competition, bringing in $95.5 million on 4,320 screens in North America by Sunday.
Disney estimated the film starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as her sea witch nemesis Ursula would reach $117.5 million by the time the holiday is over. It ranked as the fifth-biggest Memorial Day weekend opening ever.
It handily displaced “Fast X” from the top box-office slot. The 10th installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise starring Vin Diesel has lagged behind more recent releases in the series, bringing in $23 million domestically for a two-week total of $108 million for Universal Pictures.
In its fourth weekend, Disney and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” made an estimated $20 million in North America to take third place. It’s now made $299 million domestically.
The performance of “The Little Mermaid” represents something of a bounce back for Disney’s animated-to-live-action remakes and makes it likely they will keep coming indefinitely. Poor reception and the pandemic had some recent reboots either performing poorly or skipping theatrical releases for Disney+, including “Dumbo,” “Mulan” and “Pinocchio.”
“It works as long as the movies deliver,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. “It’s great for Disney to be able to go to their archive by reviving these titles that started off as huge hits in the animated realm.”
The opening puts “Mermaid” in the top tier of Disney’s remakes, with a similar performance to 2019’s “Aladdin,” though it was well short of 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast,” which opened to more than $170 million, and 2019’s “The Lion King,” which brought in more than $190 million in its first weekend.
Audiences thought it delivered. The film had an “A” CinemaScore, and according to exit polling had more ticket buyers between the ages 25 and 34 than children, suggesting nostalgic adults were essential.
“The multigenerational component of this cannot be overstated,” Dergarabedian said.
Critics were more lukewarm. The movie is currently at 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review, Lindsey Bahr of The Associated Press called it “a somewhat drab undertaking with sparks of bioluminescence” that, like too many Disney remakes, “prioritized nostalgia and familiarity over compelling visual storytelling.”
She said Bailey, half of the sister R&B duo Chloe x Halle, still shone with a “lovely presence” and “superb voice.”