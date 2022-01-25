It’s been more than two years since Netflix announced that it had renewed “Raising Dion” for a second season. But back in January 2020, no one knew how many things would be forced onto the back burner due a pandemic we didn’t know was coming. Now, the long wait is over – the second season of the show will be released Feb. 2.
Based on a comic book and short film by Dennis Liu, the series focuses on a recently widowed mother named Nicole, played Alisha Wainright, raising her son, Dion, who is portrayed by Ja'Siah Young. The twist: The 7-year-old is slowly manifesting superpowers.
In Season One, the audience was introduced to Nicole and Dion, who are recovering from the death of husband and father Mark, played by Michael B. Jordan – one of the show’s executive producers – in a freak accident. Mark’s friend, Pat, portrayed by Jason Ritter, helps with Dion, especially as the little boy deals with starting a new school and all the trouble that entails. Scene-stealer Sammi Haney plays the role of Esperanza Jimenez, Dion’s classmate and best friend. Both the actor and character have osteogenesis imperfecta Type 3, commonly called brittle bone disease.
As Nicole and Dion become aware of his growing powers, they come to a decision to do their best to hide them, as knowledge of Dion’s abilities could endanger them both. Also revealed in the first season was that Mark and Pat were involved in a work project in Iceland. During a combination meteor shower and aurora event, everyone on the project team who was exposed developed powers – and some of those who did become empowered have mysteriously vanished.
The audience is also introduced to a villain, the Crooked Man, during a strange electrical storm. Another complication is whether or not BIONA, the company Mark worked for, is somehow connected to Dion’s powers – and whether it belong in the good guys or bad guys column.
The nine-episode first season ended on a cliffhanger. With the debut of Season Two coming Feb. 2, there’s plenty of time to watch or rewatch Season One.