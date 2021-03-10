Oprah Winfrey’s two-hour prime-time interview Sunday with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, contained revelations and allegations that have left Britain’s royal family reeling, painting a picture of racism, insensitivity and deep-rooted dysfunction. It was watched by 17.1 million people, the largest audience for any prime-time entertainment special so far this television season.
After the interview made headlines and sparked debate around the world, Buckingham Palace issued a statement Tuesday, saying the family was “saddened” to learn of the struggles that Harry and Meghan revealed this week — and that they would be taken very seriously. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the palace said in a statement issued on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.
Here are four key points from the broadcast:
Facing racism
Meghan, who is biracial, said before the couple had their son Archie, there had been “concerns and conversations” between Harry and the family “about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”
Harry confirmed there was a conversation about “what will the kids look like.” He said he would never reveal who was involved, but Winfrey said he told her it was not his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Meghan also said she was treated differently by the British media compared to Prince William’s wife Catherine, who was also followed closely by the press and even dubbed “Waity Katie” on account of the couple’s long courtship.
“While I imagine that was really hard – and I do, I can’t picture what that felt like – this is not the same,” Meghan said. “And if a member of his family would comfortably say ‘We’ve all had to deal with things that are rude’ – rude and racist are not the same.”
Suicidal thoughts
Meghan said her isolation and unhappiness inside the royal family grew so bad that “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear, and real, and frightening, constant thought,” she said.
She sought help from the palace’s human resources department, but did not receive it.
“I went to the institution and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere,” she said. “And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”
Feeling trapped
Harry said that, through his relationship with Meghan, he realized that he and his family were all trapped inside an oppressive system.
“I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped,” he said. “My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave.”
He also claimed there was a toxic relationship between the royals and the media, and that Britain’s royal family was afraid of the tabloid press “turning on them.”
“There is a level of control by fear that has existed for generations,” he said.
Fractured relationships
Harry revealed a breakdown in his relations with his father, Prince Charles, who is heir to the British throne, and elder brother, Prince William, the second in line.
He said at one point Charles stopped taking his calls, and there was still “a lot to work through” in their relationship.
“I will always love him. But there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship,” Harry said.
He also said he and William had “been through hell together, we have a shared experience, but we were on different paths.”
Harry and Meghan also revealed that their second child, due in the summer, will be a girl. Their son Archie was born in May 2019.
Harry said he had lived in fear of a repeat of the fate of his mother, Princess Diana, who was covered constantly by the press and died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi.
“What I was seeing was history repeating itself, but definitely far more dangerous – because then you add race in, and you add social media in,” Harry said.
The allegations revealed in the broadcast are especially damaging, because many had hoped that Harry and Meghan would help the tradition-bound monarchy relate to an increasingly multicultural nation. In the early days of their marriage, Harry and Meghan joined William and his wife, Catherine, in projecting a glamorous, energetic image for the young royals. Those hopes are now gone.
In the United States, sympathy for the couple poured in. Tennis star Serena Williams, a friend who attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding, said on Twitter that the duchess’s words “illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”
“The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal,” Williams added.