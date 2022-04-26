“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” has been renewed for a second season on Disney+.
The news came just days before the Disney Television Animation series’ Season One finale. A decade after ending in 2005, “The Proud Family” had returned for a revival, picking up the story of a slightly older version of its central character, Penny Proud, and her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!).
Of course, the show, created by Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, wouldn’t be the same without Penny’s loyal crew – Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.
Season One was voiced by some of the biggest names in business and the second season will be no different. This newest installment will feature a star-studded guest cast, including singer and producer Chance the Rapper; Gabrielle Union (“L.A’s Finest”); singer and dancer Normani; Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”); Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”); gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez; Jane Lynch (“Glee”); Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”); Maury Povich (“Maury”); Storm Reid (“Euphoria”); Courtney B. Vance (“Genius”); and Liana Mendoza (“Hey, Mr. Postman!”).
Just like the first season, expect the original cast members who reprised their roles to come back, including Kyla Pratt as Penny, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones and Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, among others.
There is no release date yet.
The original “Proud Family” ran for two seasons on the Disney Channel beginning in 2001. “The Proud Family Movie,” which also ran on the channel, premiered in August 2005 and served as the series finale. The complete library of the original series, as well as the revival of the show, is available on the Disney+ streaming platform.