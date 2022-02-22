“The Wendy Williams Show” will end because of Williams’ prolonged health-related absence and be replaced this fall with a show hosted by Sherri Shepherd, the producer of both TV programs said Tuesday.
The new daytime show, crisply titled “Sherri,” will “inherit” the time slots on Fox owned-and-operated stations that have been the backbone of Williams’ nationally syndicated talk show since 2008, producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury said.
“Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now,” company co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement.
Williams said in 2018 that she had been diagnosed years before with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid.
Given the ongoing uncertainty regarding Williams, deciding on Shepherd represents stability for the network in that time slot.
“OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show” in New York, actor-comedian Shepherd, a former co-host of “The View,” said in a statement. “Sherri” will combine her love of “pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy,” she said.
“The Wendy Williams Show” has relied on a string of guest hosts, Shepherd among them, since the start of its 13th year last fall. Built on Williams’ popularity as a brash radio host, the show has been a success for Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury.
Shepherd proved the most popular sub for Williams, Debmar-Mercury said, and the show’s ratings held up during her appearances. Production will continue on “The Wendy Williams Show” through the current season, with rotating fill-in hosts, including Shepherd.
She is the “perfect choice” for her own show and has already proven her appeal to the Fox audience, said Frank Cicha, an executive vice president with Fox Television Stations. He thanked Debmar-Mercury for navigating “an extremely trying situation.”
Shepherd, who appeared on “The View” before joining as a co-host from 2007-14, will remain as a co-host with the Fox TV stations’ “Dish Nation.” She’s acted from the start of her entertainment career, with credits including “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “30 Rock” and, recently, “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” She’s also had roles in the movies “Beauty Shop″ and “Who’s Your Caddy?”