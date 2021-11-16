“The Youngest Evangelist,” an uplifting true story based in Liberty City, goes for its theatrical run just in time for the holiday season.
The film journeys back to 1980, where 10-year-old John King (played by Princeton Bryan) faces several struggles with being bullied, his faith and his home life, before emerging to answer God’s call to evangelism. After witnessing his mother endure domestic violence, King sees her experience the joy of salvation, which ignites his desire to experience it for himself.
He begins by increasing his love for God, sharing that joy with all of his classmates at school, and learning the importance of being obedient and respectful to his parents, teachers and elders.
John Fredericks, the film’s executive producer-director and writer, based the plot on his own life growing up in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. Made through his Orlando-based production company, The House of John Films, he aims to bring more spiritual gospel movies to the big screen.
In the feature film, which is dedicated to school teachers of America, the boy’s passion for Christ coincides with his newfound gift of music, which he discovers as a member of his school’s band program, headed by real-life musician and former 35-year Miami-Dade County Public School music teacher Eloys George. George spent the last 23 years of his esteemed career teaching at Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School.
In order to uplift and encourage youth and adults alike, Fredricks' film studio and Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church plan to award one lucky film watcher $100,000. Those who purchase tickets to see “The Youngest Evangelist” must fill out a subscription form; one registrant will randomly be chosen to play an “envelope game” for the $100,000 grand prize that will take place at Dezerland Park in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 4.
“The Youngest Evangelist” premieres in theaters nationwide Friday, Nov. 19. For showtimes, tickets, the contest and any additional information, visit TheYoungestEvangelist.com.