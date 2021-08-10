TLC, a 1990s American girl group, is touring nationally next month for the 2021 celebration of their second studio album, “CrazySexyCool”
The group consisted of Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, the late Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas. They rose to fame for number-one singles like “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” and “No Scrubs.” Known as the best-selling girl group, TLC sold more than 85 million records worldwide, had ten Top 10 singles and four multi-platinum albums, including “CrazySexyCool.”
T-Boz and Chilli will perform selections from the album on an 18-city tour with various locations across the country, including one in Miami.
The shows will be ‘90s themed and feature groups such as Bone Thugs N’Harmony, surprise guests and fan interaction.
“I'm so excited for this tour because we've been talking about doing something special for CrazySexyCool for years and FINALLY, we get to do it,” said Chilli in a statement. “This is the album that truly put us on the map and showed the world who we really are. So, this will be quite the celebration.”
Next year, "Biography: TLC," a two-hour documentary directed by Matt Kay will premiere on A&E chronicling the group’s artistic journey to stardom.
Tickets can be found on Livenation.com