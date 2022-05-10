The already star-studded-filled Essence Festival of Culture has added new names to its upcoming virtual and in-person performances, and more acts are still to come.
With this year’s theme being “It’s the Black Joy for Me!” the festival will be featuring the addition of major global acts Wizkid, TEMS and Beenie Man, country music sensation Mickey Guyton, hip-hop legends Method Man, Raekwon and Ghostface, the iconic Patti Labelle, Stephanie Mills and the hottest duo in rap, Miami’s own City Girls.
Previously, Essence disclosed that it will be welcoming headliners Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, New Edition, The Roots, D-Nice, the Isley Brothers, Summer Walker and Jazmine Sullivan. Comic star Kevin Hart will kick off the weekend Thursday, June 30, with a show at the Smoothie King Center.
“As the nation’s largest festival by per day attendance, the Essence Festival of Culture is a staple that celebrates community and empowers equity,” said Essence CEO Caroline Wanga. “We are excited to welcome the family back live to New Orleans and thrilled to connect with more of our diasporic family through new digital experiences.”
After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is physically returning to New Orleans with safety precautions – attendees are required to show proof of vaccination – and it is returning with a virtual experience for global audiences. The live and virtual Essence Marketplace, a platform featuring thousands of Black-owned businesses, will also come back, allowing for more than 500,000 festival attendees to connect with them over the course of three days.
“It is critical that we understand that what we deliver with this festival – live and virtually – also impacts Black economic inclusion. The ability to have those that benefit from this be Black businesses is my favorite manifestation of our 2022 festival theme,” Wanga said.
In addition to the nightly concerts, there will be daytime programming focusing on networking, finance, career, wellness, fashion and beauty, including the Wealth & Power Experience, Essence Beauty Carnival, The Global Black Economic Forum, Essence Tech Summit, Essence Eats Sip & Savor Fest, Essence Studios Screening Room & Film Festival, Men’s Experience and more.
Hailed as the “Super Bowl of culture,” Essence is intentionally creating the most diverse range of music, from Afrobeats to R&B with unexpected additions from the country music world to be shared by all.
Louisiana’s Smoothie King Center and Caesars Superdome will come alive June 30 to July 3. For tickets, access and updates, visit EssenceFestival.com. Join the conversation via social @ESSENCEFest. Experience The Festival on EssenceStudios.com.