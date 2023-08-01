Rapper Travis Scott has released “Utopia,” his first album in five years – and his first major release since 10 people died at his 2021 Astroworld music festival.
The star-studded 19-track “Utopia” features Beyoncé, SZA, Drake, Sampha, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Future, Bon Iver, James Blake, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage and many more.
The LP, Scott’s fourth full-length, was originally announced back in 2020 and follows 2018’s “Astroworld.” In November 2021, 10 people died as a result of compression asphyxia in a massive crowd surge during Scott’s Astroworld Festival. A grand jury declined to file charges against Scott earlier this year.
The first track from the album, the popetón-adjacent “K-pop,” was released July 21 and features the Weeknd and Bad Bunny. The release spans genres – an eclectic mix of autotune ambient ballads (“My Eyes”), ferocious bars (“Looove”), futuristic trap (“Lost Forever,” Telekinesis”) and beyond.
In addition to the album, Scott hosted a one-night-only release of his feature film, “Circus Maximus” at select theaters Thursday night.
“Utopia” was originally scheduled to be celebrated with a livestreamed concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, but was canceled due to “complex production issues,” Live Nation said in a statement.
More than 500 lawsuits were filed over the deaths and injuries at the 2021 Astroworld Festival, including many against Live Nation and Scott. Some have since been settled.
About 50,000 people attended the festival.
In November 2022, a task force unveiled a new agreement that local officials, public safety agencies and promoters said will clearly outline the responsibilities of all parties involved in such events to ensure they are safe.
Similar crushes have happened all over the world, from a soccer stadium in England and the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia to Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital. Most people who die in crowd surges suffocate.