The list of the 20 most popular prime-time TV programs these days is missing two things, dramas and comedy.
According to the Nielsen marketing research company that measures TV watching, not a single scripted program is in the top 20. On what would normally be the eve of the start of a new season, the television production cupboard is bare because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the top 20 included four NFL games, much to the networks’ relief, and two NBA playoff games. Shows like “Dancing With the Stars,” “America’s Got Talent” and “Big Brother” filled more time.
And there was plenty of news, led by the season premiere of “60 Minutes” on CBS and numerous programs on Fox News.