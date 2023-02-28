Highly decorated actress Viola Davis is among the top nominees for prizes given for the spoken word: the annual Audie Awards, presented by the Audio Publishers Association.
Davis’ memoir “Finding Me,” read by the Oscar-winning actor, is a finalist for audiobook of the year. The project recently won Davis a Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording, launching her to EGOT status – meaning a performer who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.
Davis is one of 18 performers to a accomplish that goal, including three other Black performers – Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.
Other finalists for audiobook of the year are: “The 1619 Project,” based on The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning series about race and racism in U.S. history; “Miracle and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon”; “Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts”; and “Remarkably Bright Creatures.”
The publishers association announced nominees for 26 categories last week. The awards range from audio drama to fantasy and memoir, for which finalists include Molly Shannon’s narration of her own “Hello, Molly!”
Lucy Liu is a finalist in the fiction category as one of the narrators of Tom Perrotta’s “Tracy Flick Can’t Win,” his sequel to “Election.” Rosamund Pike’s narration of Robert Jordan’s “The Eye of the World” and Thandiwe Newton’s reading of “War and Peace” brought them each nominations for best female narrator. “Happy-Go-Lucky,’” written and narrated by David Sedaris, is a finalist for best humor audiobook.
Winners will be announced March 28.