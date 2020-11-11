Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.