Barely a week before Sunday’s Academy Awards, last year’s Oscar newsmaker Will Smith made a surprise appearance at the popularly known “Black Oscars” in Los Angeles to accept an award for his new film “Emancipation.”
While most major news outlets swarmed Smith to talk about last year’s Oscars slap, he and members of the African American Film Critics Association clearly preferred to remain focused on the business of filmmaking and the need to tell compelling stories of the Black experience in America.
In his first speech this awards season, Smith reflected on the grueling process of bringing “Emancipation” to the screen, noting that filming the historical drama about a runaway slave was physically and mentally draining.
“‘Emancipation’ was the individual most difficult film of my entire career,” he told a rapt audience. “It’s really difficult to transport a modern mind to that time period. It’s difficult to imagine that level of inhumanity.”
In the film, Smith portrays a slaved named Peter who evades cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana to escape to freedom by relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family.
The actor, who received the group’s Beacon Award along with “Emancipation” director Antoine Fuqua, told the audience it was humbling to try to recreate some of the traumas Peter endured, including being whipped and torn from his family.
Smith shared an experience from the set about a white actor who decided to go off script by spitting on him.
“He did his line. And then, ad-lib, he spit in the middle of my chest,” he said.
Smith admitted he was caught off guard, but quickly realized that a slave would have had no recourse.
“There was a part of me that was grateful that I got to really understand,” he said.
Smith then praised the Black film organization and its mission of telling stories about the Black experience.
“In this room are people who really suffer for the art to bring these stories … to tell our stories and hopefully that has the impact to change a heart or to change a mind,” he said.
Among the organization’s other major awardees were “The Woman King” (best picture), Gina Prince-Bythewood (best director for (“The Woman King”), Jeremy Pope (best actor for “The Inspection”); Danielle Deadwyler (best actress for “Till”); Brian Tyree Henry (best supporting actor for “Causeway”); Angela Bassett (best supporting actress for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”); “Nanny” (best independent feature); “Sidney” (best documentary): and “Lift Me Up” (best song for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”).
Miami Times staff contributed to this report.